Microsoft buys 1.3 mln carbon offsets as it targets removal-based projects

Published 18:16 on January 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:22 on January 28, 2021  /  Americas, Australia, Canada, EMEA, International, REDD, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

US tech giant Microsoft said on Thursday that it has contracted over 1.3 million removal-based carbon credits, with California compliance-eligible and voluntary market forestry projects making up the majority of these units as the company seeks a transition to long-term technological solutions.

