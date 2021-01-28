EMEA > EU Market: EUAs rise ahead of auction resumption

EU Market: EUAs rise ahead of auction resumption

Published 20:16 on January 28, 2021  /  Last updated at 22:24 on January 28, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs climbed 2% on Thursday as colder weather forecasts supported energy prices, with carbon resilient a day before the resumption of daily auctions.

EUAs climbed 2% on Thursday as colder weather forecasts supported energy prices, with carbon resilient a day before the resumption of daily auctions.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software