China’s Hubei to auction 3 mln CO2 permits
Published 12:13 on December 2, 2020 / Last updated at 12:13 on December 2, 2020 / China, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Hubei province will auction off 3 million carbon allowances over two sales on Dec. 9 and 11, with the biggest restricted to ETS-regulated entities that have emitted more than their annual free allocation.
