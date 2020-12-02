China > China’s Hubei to auction 3 mln CO2 permits

China's Hubei to auction 3 mln CO2 permits

Published 12:13 on December 2, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:13 on December 2, 2020

Hubei province will auction off 3 million carbon allowances over two sales on Dec. 9 and 11, with the biggest restricted to ETS-regulated entities that have emitted more than their annual free allocation.

