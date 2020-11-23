Brussels to consider EU carbon market price floor as part of consultation

The European Commission is considering the introduction of a minimum carbon price as part of a wider consultation on the revision of the ETS, a senior official said Monday, although he added that the EU’s executive is “hesitant” about the policy.