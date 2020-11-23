Net zero mining: Sweden’s LKAB maps emissions free future
Published 16:48 on November 23, 2020 / Last updated at 16:48 on November 23, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Swedish state-owned miner LKAB on Monday set out a $46.5 billion plan to shift to emissions free production of iron ore for steelmaking, aiming to secure its future well beyond the country’s 2045 net zero emissions target.
