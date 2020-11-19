EMEA > EU Market: EUAs slide 3% on slew of bearish pressures

Published 18:33 on November 19, 2020

EU carbon fell on Thursday on technical selling and profit-taking, as well as worries surrounding weaker fundamentals, policy disputes, and COVID-19, with EUA prices retreating further from a two-month high touched in the previous session.

