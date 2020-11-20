ANALYSIS: EU budget delay imperils year-end deal to increase 2030 climate goal
Published 18:44 on November 20, 2020 / Last updated at 18:44 on November 20, 2020 / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International / No Comments
The EU’s failure to conclude negotiations on a budget and stimulus package this week could derail efforts to agree an increase the bloc’s 2030 emissions target by year-end, though experts say that lawmakers increasingly linking the two issues could smoothen their passage.
The EU’s failure to conclude negotiations on a budget and stimulus package this week could derail efforts to agree an increase the bloc’s 2030 emissions target by year-end, though experts say that lawmakers increasingly linking the two issues could smoothen their passage.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.