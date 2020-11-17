EU Climate Law deal could face delay over budget brouhaha -analysts
Published 16:46 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 20:49 on November 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
An agreement between EU member states on a tougher 2030 climate target could be delayed until next year if governments are not able to iron out their differences on the bloc’s long-term budget, analysts said Tuesday.
