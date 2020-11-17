EMEA > EU carbon market alone “can’t bridge funding gap” to 2030 target -senior official

EU carbon market alone “can’t bridge funding gap” to 2030 target -senior official

Published 14:00 on November 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 14:00 on November 17, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU ETS will be an important source of financing for the 27-nation bloc’s energy transition, but it cannot alone bridge the ‘financing gap’ needed to bring poorer member states on board with an enhanced 2030 emission goal, a senior European Commission official said on Tuesday.

The EU ETS will be an important source of financing for the 27-nation bloc’s energy transition, but it cannot alone bridge the ‘financing gap’ needed to bring poorer member states on board with an enhanced 2030 emission goal, a senior European Commission official said on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software