EU carbon market alone “can’t bridge funding gap” to 2030 target -senior official
Published 14:00 on November 17, 2020 / Last updated at 14:00 on November 17, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU ETS will be an important source of financing for the 27-nation bloc’s energy transition, but it cannot alone bridge the ‘financing gap’ needed to bring poorer member states on board with an enhanced 2030 emission goal, a senior European Commission official said on Tuesday.
The EU ETS will be an important source of financing for the 27-nation bloc’s energy transition, but it cannot alone bridge the ‘financing gap’ needed to bring poorer member states on board with an enhanced 2030 emission goal, a senior European Commission official said on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.