NZ to face ‘shocking’ carbon budgets, more ambitious Paris contribution – Shaw

New Zealand’s Climate Change Commission is expected to recommend an increase in the country’s Paris target, according to climate minister James Shaw, adding to a challenge the government already thinks it will need to buy international carbon credits to achieve.

The tougher Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) is expected to be accompanied by “shocking” carbon budgets, he added.

“I’m not a scientist … but what I do know about the science suggests that, when they do release [the budget proposal], it will be pretty shocking to a lot of people, the constraints are likely to be quite extraordinary if you consider that our legal requirement in the [Zero Carbon] Act is to stay within the threshold of 1.5°C of global warming,” he said in a speech at the Climate Change and Business Conference in Auckland on Wednesday.

The independent Climate Change Commission was established last year to advise the New Zealand government on progress towards the goals of the Zero Carbon Act, which commits the Pacific country to net-zero emissions by 2050.

“If you take that constraint, just on scientific grounds, the constraints of what we have available to us are enormous,” he said, referring to the 1.5°C goal.

The government has also asked the advisory body to establish New Zealand’s historic responsibility for global warming and if the current NDC target, a 30% cut below 2005 emissions by 2030, is consistent with the Zero Carbon Act. New Zealand expects to have to buy international carbon credits to meet that goal, though the current administration has yet to quantify that expectation.

“If it is not, then what is their advice about what that Nationally Determined Contribution needs to be? Again, I know enough about it to speculate that it’s likely to lead to a change, or a request for a change,” Shaw said.

The government has also asked the Commission for guidance on a more specific long-term methane reduction target. At present, there is a range of a 24-47% reduction by 2050.

“That is not satisfactory to anybody as a number, and in fact, if you’re in the agricultural sector it’s unsatisfactory because the set of actions you would take in order to get to a 24% reduction are entirely different from the set of actions you would take to get to a 47% reduction,” Shaw said.

A deal to bring agriculture – which accounts for around 50% of New Zealand’s GHG emissions – into the country’s ETS was scuppered last year, following opposition from then-coalition member NZ First. Instead the government pledged to work with the sector to develop a carbon pricing regime specifically for farms.

Last month’s election saw Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party win an overwhelming majority and no longer need the coalition support. However, Labour is continuing to work with the Green Party, led by Shaw and Marama Davidson.

The Commission is due to publish its draft recommendations on a future target on Feb. 1 for public consultation. It will then submit its final advice to the government by the end of May. The government subsequently has 20 working days to consider the panel’s advice before making it public.

“I am absolutely committed that the government follows that advice,” said Shaw.

“If there’s one thing that the year 2020 has taught us, it is that we should follow the advice of scientists,” he added.

“I have no doubt that whatever we put out as draft advice will be too little for some, too much for others, too soon, too late, too bold, too reticent,” said Rod Carr, chairman of the commission, speaking earlier at the conference.

Following receipt of the panel’s submission, the government will then have until the end of 2021 to develop and adopt the first carbon budgets and reduction plan.

All governments are expected to present revised NDCs ahead of next year’s UN climate talks, scheduled to be held in Glasgow in November following a delay this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

