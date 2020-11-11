Australia’s Woodside eyes large-scale offset portfolio to meet emissions target
Published 09:44 on November 11, 2020 / Last updated at 09:44 on November 11, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Oil and gas firm Woodside told investors on Wednesday it aims to develop a large-scale carbon offset portfolio to 2030 to meet new emissions targets, and has identified the potential to store as much as 3.4 billion tonnes of CO2e underground.
Oil and gas firm Woodside told investors on Wednesday it aims to develop a large-scale carbon offset portfolio to 2030 to meet new emissions targets, and has identified the potential to store as much as 3.4 billion tonnes of CO2e underground.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.