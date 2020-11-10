EMEA > EU Market: EUA recede for inside day following vaccine rally

Published 20:06 on November 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:17 on November 10, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices receded on Tuesday, pulling back slightly after Monday's huge COVID vaccine-fuelled rise amid supply pressures and fundamental weakness from milder weather.

