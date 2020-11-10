Carbon Taxes > Ukraine to launch emissions reporting system in 2021 -media

Ukraine to launch emissions reporting system in 2021 -media

Published 17:45 on November 10, 2020  /  Last updated at 01:54 on November 11, 2020  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Ukraine will launch a system for monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of emissions in 2021, the country’s environment minister announced on Tuesday, marking a milestone on the path to designing a national carbon market.

