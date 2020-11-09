EMEA > Three EU nations to produce 90% of bloc’s coal power in 2030, putting enhanced climate target at risk -report

Three EU nations to produce 90% of bloc’s coal power in 2030, putting enhanced climate target at risk -report

Published 03:01 on November 9, 2020  /  Last updated at 22:40 on November 6, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Three EU member states will generate 90% of the bloc’s total coal power output by the end of the decade, which risks the bloc missing its proposed emissions reduction target of 55% below 1990 levels, a report released Monday found.

Three EU member states will generate 90% of the bloc’s total coal power output by the end of the decade, which risks the bloc missing its proposed emissions reduction target of 55% below 1990 levels, a report released Monday found.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software