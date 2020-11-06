EMEA > EU Market: EUAs pause rebound rally below €26 to log 7% weekly gain

Published 19:28 on November 6, 2020  /  Last updated at 21:29 on November 6, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon pulled back on Friday following a big three-day rally, with prices consolidating below €26 on profit-taking and a weak auction result and to notch a 7.2% weekly gain.

