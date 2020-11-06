EU Market: EUAs pause rebound rally below €26 to log 7% weekly gain
Published 19:28 on November 6, 2020 / Last updated at 21:29 on November 6, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon pulled back on Friday following a big three-day rally, with prices consolidating below €26 on profit-taking and a weak auction result and to notch a 7.2% weekly gain.
EU carbon pulled back on Friday following a big three-day rally, with prices consolidating below €26 on profit-taking and a weak auction result and to notch a 7.2% weekly gain.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.