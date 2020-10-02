Switzerland’s offset purchases come into play after last-gasp UN ratification
Published 19:47 on October 2, 2020 / Last updated at 20:12 on October 2, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Switzerland / No Comments
Switzerland may look to utilise its stockpile of millions of UN offsets to cover its international emissions obligations after late ratifications led the Kyoto Protocol's second commitment period to enter into force.
Switzerland may look to utilise its stockpile of millions of UN offsets to cover its international emissions obligations after late ratifications led the Kyoto Protocol’s second commitment period to enter into force.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.