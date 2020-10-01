EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 14:36 on October 1, 2020 / Last updated at 14:36 on October 1, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs dipped back towards €26 early on Thursday amid a poor auction result, worsening prospects for a UK-EU trade pact, and weaker energy prices.
EUAs dipped back towards €26 early on Thursday amid a poor auction result, worsening prospects for a UK-EU trade pact, and weaker energy prices.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.