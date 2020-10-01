Hold on tight: Analysts warn of wild EUA price volatility as wider market uncertainty imminent
Published 21:20 on October 1, 2020 / Last updated at 21:27 on October 1, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices will remain around current levels below €30 over the next three-to-six months, but with volatility dialled up due to heightened uncertainty stemming from a myriad of factors, analysts said.
