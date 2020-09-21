EMEA > EU Midday Market Briefing

EU Midday Market Briefing

Published 14:11 on September 21, 2020  /  Last updated at 14:22 on September 21, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

European carbon prices sank to a two-week low on Monday on another bearish auction result and as wider markets fell on fears of that a resurgence in coronavirus cases could spur a new round of government-imposed restrictions.

