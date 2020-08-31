Global trading firm registers for RGGI ETS after operating in California-Quebec scheme

Published 17:44 on August 31, 2020 / Last updated at 17:44 on August 31, 2020 / Americas, Bavardage, Canada, US / No Comments

A global trading firm opened a RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (COATS) account this week, representing the 10th new speculator and latest financial entity to transition into the Northeast US power sector carbon market after participating in WCI cap-and-trade programme.