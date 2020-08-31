California fuel sales bounce back in May after coronavirus-fuelled plunge

Published August 31, 2020

California fuel consumption rebounded in May after hitting historic lows during April, but the year-to-date total remains significantly below 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state data released Monday.