EMEA > EU must succeed in introducing ETS for additional sectors, says Merkel

Published 16:26 on August 28, 2020  /  Last updated at 16:33 on August 28, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

As the EU seeks to adopt a tougher 2030 GHG target by year-end, a carbon market for sectors not yet covered by the EU ETS would give a much-needed price signal to reduce emissions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

