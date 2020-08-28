EU must succeed in introducing ETS for additional sectors, says Merkel
Published 16:26 on August 28, 2020 / Last updated at 16:33 on August 28, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
As the EU seeks to adopt a tougher 2030 GHG target by year-end, a carbon market for sectors not yet covered by the EU ETS would give a much-needed price signal to reduce emissions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.
