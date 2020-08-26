California divvies out 1 mln compliance offsets as the largest project earns new credits

California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuances hit a two-month high this week as regulator ARB granted more than 1 mln credits, with the programme’s largest project gaining nearly half of the new offsets, according to state data published Wednesday.