EDL, Terra Carbon earn most of Australia’s latest offset issuance
Published 09:31 on August 26, 2020 / Last updated at 09:31 on August 26, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued over 400,000 new carbon credits, with almost half of that going to just two developers.
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator has issued over 400,000 new carbon credits, with almost half of that going to just two developers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.