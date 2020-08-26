China performs first test of national ETS registry
Published 12:12 on August 26, 2020 / Last updated at 12:12 on August 26, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments
The Hubei Emissions Exchange has carried out a first live test of the registry that will serve China’s national carbon market, one of the major hurdles China must clear before it can launch the scheme.
