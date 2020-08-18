Africa > Verra offers proposal for tagging Paris-eligible carbon credits

Verra offers proposal for tagging Paris-eligible carbon credits

Published 23:14 on August 18, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:09 on August 19, 2020  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Offset standard developer and manager Verra has released a public consultation regarding how to identify VCS credits that will be eligible for trade under the Paris Agreement, becoming the latest organisation to seek a differentiation based on whether or not host countries make corresponding adjustments to their emissions inventories.

