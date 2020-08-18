Verra offers proposal for tagging Paris-eligible carbon credits

Offset standard developer and manager Verra has released a public consultation regarding how to identify VCS credits that will be eligible for trade under the Paris Agreement, becoming the latest organisation to seek a differentiation based on whether or not host countries make corresponding adjustments to their emissions inventories.