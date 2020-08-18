Verra offers proposal for tagging Paris-eligible carbon credits
Published 23:14 on August 18, 2020 / Last updated at 00:09 on August 19, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Offset standard developer and manager Verra has released a public consultation regarding how to identify VCS credits that will be eligible for trade under the Paris Agreement, becoming the latest organisation to seek a differentiation based on whether or not host countries make corresponding adjustments to their emissions inventories.
Offset standard developer and manager Verra has released a public consultation regarding how to identify VCS credits that will be eligible for trade under the Paris Agreement, becoming the latest organisation to seek a differentiation based on whether or not host countries make corresponding adjustments to their emissions inventories.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.