Undersubscribed WCI auctions could boost California carbon prices in 2021 -analysts
Published 23:29 on August 18, 2020 / Last updated at 23:56 on August 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
Upcoming WCI auctions failing to sell out could push California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values upward next year as the outcome may tighten the supply-demand balance in the linked cap-and-trade market, analysts said in a report published Tuesday.
Upcoming WCI auctions failing to sell out could push California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values upward next year as the outcome may tighten the supply-demand balance in the linked cap-and-trade market, analysts said in a report published Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.