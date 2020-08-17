Bavardage > South Pole carbon markets director to join BP

South Pole carbon markets director to join BP

Published 20:37 on August 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 20:37 on August 17, 2020  /  Bavardage, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, New Market Mechanisms, REDD, Switzerland, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

South Pole’s director of climate policy and carbon markets has left the company to take up a similar role at BP, Carbon Pulse has learned.

South Pole’s director of climate policy and carbon markets has left the company to take up a similar role at BP, Carbon Pulse has learned.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software