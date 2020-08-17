South Pole carbon markets director to join BP

Published 20:37 on August 17, 2020 / Last updated at 20:37 on August 17, 2020

South Pole’s director of climate policy and carbon markets has left the company to take up a similar role at BP, Carbon Pulse has learned.