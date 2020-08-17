CARBON PULSE CONVERSATIONS 016: EDF and WWF on CORSIA
Published 23:28 on August 17, 2020 / Last updated at 23:35 on August 17, 2020 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China's Offset Market, Climate Talks, Conversations, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, REDD, South & Central, US, Views, Voluntary Market / No Comments
In the latest edition of our Carbon Pulse Conversations podcast, we speak with Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) International Counsel Annie Petsonk and WWF Director of Carbon Market Governance and Aviation Brad Schallert about recent developments regarding UN body ICAO’s global aviation offsetting mechanism CORSIA.
