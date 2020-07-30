New US-listed carbon ETF launched amid growing investor interest

Published 19:23 on July 30, 2020 / Last updated at 01:38 on July 31, 2020

A new US-listed exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks carbon prices in three markets was launched Thursday, allowing retail investors for the first time to indirectly hold cross-continental stakes in cap-and-trade schemes.