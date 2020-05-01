NZ Market: NZUs hold steady despite unknowns lying ahead

Published 09:26 on May 1, 2020

NZUs have held steady near the NZ$25 fixed price option level throughout the week, with sound demand despite the uncertainty over the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis and looming reforms.