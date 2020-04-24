China power market reform “vulnerable” to GDP priorities, analysts say

Published 12:27 on April 24, 2020 / Last updated at 12:27 on April 24, 2020 / China, China's National ETS / No Comments

China is making steady progress on reforming its power market, which along with the national ETS is expected to speed up decarbonisation, but the process is vulnerable to government strategy to rebuild its economy after the COVID-19 outbreak, according to analysis released this week.