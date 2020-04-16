Refining state governors ask US EPA to waive RFS obligations

April 16, 2020

Five refining-heavy states petitioned the US EPA to exempt them from requirements under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), arguing that the coronavirus pandemic has made current blending mandates untenable.