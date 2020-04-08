New Mexico, Nevada adhering to climate policy timelines during coronavirus outbreak

New Mexico and Nevada are maintaining schedules to outline potential climate change and carbon pricing strategies by later this year, even as the COVID-19 pandemic presents logistical challenges for the Southwest US states.