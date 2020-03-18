Aviation/CORSIA > China could supply 40 mln early offsets to CORSIA -report

China could supply 40 mln early offsets to CORSIA -report

Published 11:31 on March 18, 2020  /  Last updated at 11:31 on March 18, 2020  /  Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, International  /  No Comments

Chinese projects could generate some 40 million carbon credits eligible for the international aviation industry’s offset market, according to a report published on Wednesday, which stressed the programme would need improvements to remain competitive.

