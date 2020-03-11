Emissions trade not biggest issue for UN climate summit hosts, says former lead UK official

Published 21:16 on March 11, 2020 / Last updated at 00:06 on March 12, 2020

Clinching an international carbon trading deal on the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 will not be among the major issues for the British hosts of November’s UN climate talks in Glasgow, an ex-lead UK climate negotiator said on Wednesday.