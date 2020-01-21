Key Oregon Democrat wants ETS proposal passed, but mum on current bill

Published 17:03 on January 21, 2020 / Last updated at 17:03 on January 21, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A Democratic Oregon state senator who opposed her party's WCI-modelled cap-and-trade proposal last year is open to supporting a carbon reduction bill during the state's short 2020 lawmaking term, but has stopped short of backing her colleague's revised legislation.