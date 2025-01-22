EMEA > Renewables take over EU power mix, fossil fuels at historic low -data

Renewables take over EU power mix, fossil fuels at historic low -data

Published 23:01 on January 22, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:54 on January 21, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Wind and solar have respectively overtaken gas and coal power generation in the EU last year, as total electricity generation from fossil fuels fell to a historic low, according to fresh data published on Thursday by think-tank Ember.
