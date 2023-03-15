Judge sets trial dates for Washington power producer’s cap-and-trade lawsuit

Published 20:17 on March 15, 2023 / Last updated at 20:17 on March 15, 2023

A US federal judge this week set a trial date for a natural gas-fired power generator’s legal challenge to Washington cap-and-trade regulation, while both the electricity generator and state government requested earlier oral arguments on a motion to dismiss the case.