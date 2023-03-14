ANALYSIS: Cookstoves in the crosshairs as observers question credit quality

Published 19:54 on March 14, 2023 / Last updated at 19:55 on March 14, 2023 / International, Voluntary / No Comments

Carbon credit buyers have been drawn to clean cookstove projects for their extensively touted benefits in improving the health of millions of some of the world's poorest people, but observers warn that the sector bears many of the same over-crediting risks as forest protection programmes.