EU’s von der Leyen seeks closer US ties on clean tech, outlines industrial plan

Published 19:33 on January 17, 2023 / Last updated at 19:33 on January 17, 2023 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for closer ties with the US on clean tech subsidies during a speech on Tuesday, while setting out details about a Brussels plan to ensure the EU gets better at nurturing its own industry while meeting net zero goals.