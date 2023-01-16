UK climate minister Graham Stuart welcomed a recent review into the country’s net zero strategy on Monday, highlighting the economic benefit of immediate climate action and confirming there would be developments on UK ETS reform in 2023.
UK minister underlines “economic opportunity” of net zero, confirms ETS reform in 2023
UK climate minister Graham Stuart welcomed a recent review into the country's net zero strategy on Monday, highlighting the economic benefit of immediate climate action and confirming there would be developments on UK ETS reform in 2023.
