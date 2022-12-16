A Polish district heating plant has joined the EU ETS exodus, leaving the scheme due to the high cost of carbon allowances.
Polish district heating plant latest to depart EU ETS over high permit prices
A Polish district heating plant has joined the EU ETS exodus, leaving the scheme due to the high cost of carbon allowances.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.