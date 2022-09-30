EU nations lack the legal means to apply corresponding adjustments for carbon projects on their territories, a report commissioned by the Finnish government pointed out on Friday, complicating matters for companies seeking to buy carbon credits across the bloc.
Finnish report flags gaps in EU law on domestic offsetting
