Standards body Verra on Wednesday outlined a phased approach for VCS carbon credit projects to begin using its forthcoming consolidated REDD methodology, as the organisation aims to have individual avoided deforestation initiatives align with jurisdictional-level activity data.
Verra gives 2025 deadline for offset projects to use revamped REDD methodology
