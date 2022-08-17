Verra gives 2025 deadline for offset projects to use revamped REDD methodology

Published 22:50 on August 17, 2022 / Last updated at 22:50 on August 17, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Standards body Verra on Wednesday outlined a phased approach for VCS carbon credit projects to begin using its forthcoming consolidated REDD methodology, as the organisation aims to have individual avoided deforestation initiatives align with jurisdictional-level activity data.