Crypto carbon group KlimaDAO has teamed up with a start-up Web3 company to work out how the blockchain carbon market can address know-your-customer (KYC) requirements from offset standards such as Verra.
Crypto groups get to work on KYC solutions for blockchain carbon market
Crypto carbon group KlimaDAO has teamed up with a start-up Web3 company to work out how the blockchain carbon market can address know-your-customer (KYC) requirements from offset standards such as Verra.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.