A handful of OTC block trades pushed volumes in China’s emissions market over the past week above 1 million, but the price remained unchanged and market outlook tempered by the overall policy situation.
CN Markets: CEA volume rebounds, but sentiment still weighed down by policy stagnation
A handful of OTC block trades pushed volumes in China’s emissions market over the past week above 1 million, but the price remained unchanged and market outlook tempered by the overall policy situation.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.