UPDATE – Carbon Streaming expects halt in Rimba Raya issuance -media

Published 11:31 on May 16, 2022 / Last updated at 16:32 on May 16, 2022 / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Canadian company Carbon Streaming, the main seller of credits from the large Indonesian Rimba Raya REDD+ project, now expects a complete halt in offset issuances for the scheme until the government has finalised its new carbon market policy, according to news reports.