Global emissions from the power sector rebounded to reach record levels in 2021 as the world returned to coal-fired generation amid soaring post-pandemic demand that outpaced wind and solarpower growth, according to a report from a climate think-tank on Wednesday.
Global power sector emissions hit record level in 2021 in turn back to coal
Global emissions from the power sector rebounded to reach record levels in 2021 as the world returned to coal-fired generation amid soaring post-pandemic demand that outpaced wind and solarpower growth, according to a report from a climate think-tank on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.