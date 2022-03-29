Better net zero alignment is driving record ETS prices and revenues -study

Emissions trading systems (ETS) worldwide have begun to align their emissions ambitions with net zero targets, boosting allowance prices and more than doubling government revenue in 2021, a research report outlined on Tuesday.